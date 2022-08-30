Watch Kevin Bacon serenade his goats with some Beyoncé

This Sunday, Kevin Bacon shared a video of himself serenading his goats. The song choice? Beyoncé, of course.

The clip shows Bacon singing “Heated,” one of the songs from Beyoncé’s new record, “Renaissance.” “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track,” he captioned the post.

While seemingly random, this isn’t a new occurrence for Bacon. The actor often serenades his goats and farm animals, sharing clips of himself singing The Beatles, Harry Styles, and more. The updates are shared from his Connecticut farm, where he spends a lot of time with his wife Kyra Sedgwig, who’s joined in on his serenades from time to time.

His followers are obvious fans of his wholesome content. “I’m just seeing this and LIVING!!!! Yyaaaasss kevin,” wrote someone. “Not Kevin Bacon making us wait for part 2 where he says “Only a real man can tame me, only the radio could play me,” wrote someone else, referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics.

While Bacon is mostly known for his filmwork, he is also a musician, having a band with his brother called The Bacon Brothers. Their music is described as “Forosoco,” which, according to their website is a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences. About a month ago, Bacon made an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing a parody of Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels.”