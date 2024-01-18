Brooklyn Beckham launches restaurant with exclusive 5-dish menu

Brooklyn Beckham continues his career as a chef. The son of David and Victoria Beckham is celebrating a new partnership with Uber Eats, teaming up with the company to launch a new pop-up restaurant in London.

Brooklyn shared some details about his new venture, revealing that he has always been interested in exploring different cultures and traditional foods. The pop-up restaurant will offer guests five of his favorite dishes, including a 12-hour, slow-cooked Wagyu Bolognese, English Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Masala, Iberico pork and Atlantic prawn dumplings, and Buffalo Cauliflower, featuring a secret homemade hot sauce.

For two weeks Londoners will have the opportunity to order and enjoy any of the dishes, being delivered directly to their homes via Uber Eats, starting January 25. “My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favorite ever since,“ Brooklyn said about one of the dishes.

“I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking,” he explained. Brooklyn went on to say that cooking also helped him bond with his dad.

“Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!” he revealed. The pop-up is part of Uber Eats Hosts series, which previously featured double Michelin-starred Welsh restaurant, Ynyshir.