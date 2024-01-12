©Vertical Entertainment/YouTube
DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

WATCH trailer: Nicola Peltz Beckham stars in new film ‘LOLA’ about ‘generational trauma’

‘LOLA’ is set to be released in select US theaters and on VOD starting on February 9th, 2024.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Nicola Peltz Beckham is starring in her new film ‘LOLA,’ making her directorial debut from her original screenplay. The 29-year-old actress gives life to “19-year-old Lola James who is desperately working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo (Luke David Blumm), out of their toxic home dominated by their mother, Mona (Virginia Madsen).”

READ MORE

VICTORIA BECKHAM DANCES WITH NICOLA PELTZ WHILE ON FAMILY VACATION FOLLOWING FEUD

SELENA GOMEZ AND NICOLA PELTZ-BECKHAM SPOTTED ON A SECOND NIGHT OUT IN PARIS

The storyline is set in 2022 Middle America, with Nicole previously sharing her thoughts about her project. “In the almost six years since we began this journey with Lola, it is thrilling beyond measure to finally be sharing this story with audiences,” Nicola stated.

©Vertical Entertainment/YouTube

She also described Lola’s personality and struggles. Despite a life of hardship, abuse and generational trauma, Lola is a fighter – driven by unconditional love and a refusal to submit to the unsatisfactory future that has been forced upon her.”

©Vertical Entertainment/YouTube

“I’m the person I am today because of the people that help me and the people that hurt me,” Lola says in the opening scene of the latest trailer. The synopsis also reveals that “all Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at the life she never had, nor will,” but “one tragic night, her whole world gets uprooted, and from that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

The filmmaker described the film as “a heartfelt story that we hope everyone can relate to and hopefully feel inspired by in some way.” ‘LOLA’ is set to be released in select US theaters and on VOD starting on February 9th, 2024.

Related Video:

2024 Golden Globe Nominations

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more