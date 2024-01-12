WATCH trailer: Nicola Peltz Beckham stars in new film ‘LOLA’ about ‘generational trauma’

Nicola Peltz Beckham is starring in her new film ‘LOLA,’ making her directorial debut from her original screenplay. The 29-year-old actress gives life to “19-year-old Lola James who is desperately working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo (Luke David Blumm), out of their toxic home dominated by their mother, Mona (Virginia Madsen).”

The storyline is set in 2022 Middle America, with Nicole previously sharing her thoughts about her project. “In the almost six years since we began this journey with Lola, it is thrilling beyond measure to finally be sharing this story with audiences,” Nicola stated.

She also described Lola’s personality and struggles. Despite a life of hardship, abuse and generational trauma, Lola is a fighter – driven by unconditional love and a refusal to submit to the unsatisfactory future that has been forced upon her.”

“I’m the person I am today because of the people that help me and the people that hurt me,” Lola says in the opening scene of the latest trailer. The synopsis also reveals that “all Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at the life she never had, nor will,” but “one tragic night, her whole world gets uprooted, and from that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

The filmmaker described the film as “a heartfelt story that we hope everyone can relate to and hopefully feel inspired by in some way.” ‘LOLA’ is set to be released in select US theaters and on VOD starting on February 9th, 2024.

