Victoria Beckham dances with Nicola Peltz while on family vacation following feud: ‘Fun in the Bahamas’

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have gone a long way after their rumored feud. The fashion designer and the actress are all about quality family time during their latest trip to the Bahamas, as shown in a new video where the pair can be seen enjoying a sweet moment.

The 28-year-old actress can be seen having a fun time on the beach with the 49-year-old former Spice Girl. The pair are wearing casual ensembles and dancing, even holding their hands while dancing at one point. “Love you @nicolaannepelrzbeckham,” Victoria wrote on the video, adding, “We hadn’t drunk much at all!”

Nicola went on to share the clip writing, “Love you!!” and adding a laughing emoji. The Beckhams had a great time, including David Beckham and their sons, 24-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Cruz, and their 12-year-old daughter Harper.

“Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven xxxx” Victoria wrote, showing more clips of their vacation, where they spent time on a boat, cooked some meals and event went snorkeling.

This is not the first time Victoria and Nicola show that they have a strong relationship following the feud, as Victoria also celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Brooklyn. “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary,” the fashion designer wrote, sharing some photos with the couple.

As reported by Page Six, the feud had to do with the preparations for their wedding. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source said to the publication at the time. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”