Victoria Beckham graces the Internet with more hot David Beckham content

Victoria Beckham is very proud of her husband and the internet is thankful for it. While she’s always showcased her gorgeous husband David Beckham, her latest video drove the internet wild.

The clip shows Beckham’s intense work out. As he does a series of downward dog push ups, Victoria records the entire moment, circulating behind him and recording all of the action, grunts and sweat included. “Morning work out wiht this Love Machine,” she captioned the post, tacking on a laughing crying emoji.

Victoria’s followers were grateful and let her know in the comments section. “You do so much for us. Thank you,” wrote someone. “You deserve a knighthood for sharing this,” wrote a second person. “Dame Victoria Beckham for services to the people of the UK.”

“I’ll have what she’s having,“ wrote a third person.

Victoria Beckham’s previous hot posts

Last week, Victoria also provided some much needed content for Beckham fans. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of her husband fixing the TV. Amping the sex appeal of that already attractive action was the fact that he was laying down on the floor in his underwear.

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome!“ she captioned the post, which amassed thousands of likes and comments. The post got so big that the technology brand Samsung had to pitch in with a funny joke. “*Disclaimer: Not all Frame TVs come with this electrician,” read the comment.