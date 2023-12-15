Victoria Beckham treats fans with photo of David Beckham fixing the TV in his underwear

Victoria Beckham often shares photos of her hot husband, momentarily breaking the internet. Earlier today, she shared a photo of David Beckham in his underwear, fixing the broken TV, sparking many hilarious reactions from friends and followers.

The photo shows an almost naked David laying down on the floor as he tries to reach someplace behind the TV set. “Electrician came to fix the TV,” wrote Victoria. “You’re welcome!” Many of Victoria’s friends and followers dropped hilarious comments in the post, thanking her for the photo and coming up with creative ways to praise David’s hotness.

“Currently breaking my TV,” wrote Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “Thank you for your service, Victoria,” wrote Emma Slater. Lauren Sanchez also shared her appreciation for the photo, writing, “Thank you... that’s all just thank you.”

©GettyImages



Beckham is one of Manchester United’s greatest players

‘Beckham’ documentary has thrown the family in the spotlight again

While the Beckhams have never veered too far from the spotlight, the release of the documentary “Beckham” has sparked a renewed sense of interest in David’s career and his marriage to Victoria.

The documentary has even sparked some informative moments for their family. “Cruz, our youngest son, said, ‘Wow, I had no idea Dad was so good at football,’” said Victoria in an interview with Allure. “It made me laugh, when I come up on the screen: ‘David Beckham’s wife.’ Brilliant.”

The director of the documentary, Fisher Stevens, also said that he was surprised by David’s many achievements on the field. “He wasn't what I expected at all. He was so open. He's like, I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does. And then I started doing research and I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.’ I had no idea. And then when I met with him and Victoria, I was like, oh my God, they're going to be fun.”