David Beckham reveals OCD struggles in new Netflix series

David Beckham has struggled with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) over the course of his life. He’s opening up and discussing some of these struggles in a new Netflix documentary exploring his life and career.

The Guardian reports that Beckham opens up about his “tiring” disorder in the series, sharing some of the experiences that have put a weight on his life. “The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy. I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls.”

“I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle,” he said. “I know, it’s weird.”

According to the article, the camera crew was impressed by Beckham’s kitchen, which he kept immaculate. “I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty,” he said. Beckham has previously spoken about his OCD, explaining to the Daily Mail that he feels the urge to arrange items like books and clothes in straight lines and symmetrical patterns.

©GettyImages



David Beckham at the Qatar Fashion United

Beckham’s documentary series was broken down in Netflix’s TUDUM website. “The doc will examine Beckham’s life from his working-class roots in East London to his career as one of the most iconic and successful football players,” reads the series description, which will be directed by Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens.

Beckham had previously said that the series would tell his full story and would be inspired by “The Last Dance,” the beloved documentary that explored Michael Jordan’s life. The series will explore some of the most notorious aspects of Beckham’s life, from his career and background, to his super famous family.

The series remains untitled and has yet to announce a premiere date.

