Victoria Beckham shares photo of David Beckham in his underwear — ‘You’re welcome’

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her husband’s 48th birthday by pleasing his multiple fans. She shared a photo on Instagram of David Beckham in his underwear, asking his fans to celebrate him on his special day.

The photo shows David laughing in his underwear, as half of his body is submerged in a hot tub. He’s wearing a beanie and some Calvin Klein underwear. Let’s all celebrate David Beckham. You’re welcome!” she wrote, tacking on some laughing emojis. Fans were grateful for Victoria’s photo and sense of humor, dropping hundreds of comments. “And we appreciate you Victoria,” wrote a follower. “It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift,” wrote someone else.

In a previous post, Victoria shared a more serious message, posting photos of David surrounded by his entire family, including photos with herself and their three children: Romeo, Harper and Brooklyn. “Happy Birthday,” she wrote. “We love you so much. The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything.”

The couple has been celebrating anniversaries and birthdays over the past year. Over the past couple of weeks, the two celebrated Victoria’s birthday by heading out to dinner with their family. Before that, they spent time with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, celebrating their first anniversary. Victoria shared a photo of the four hugging and captioned it: “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. We love you.”