David Beckham and Harper Seven take salsa lessons

David Beckham is working on his moves. The soccer player and his daughter Harper Seven, who he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham, had some of the best teachers, Micho Valdes and Amanda Nunez, at the Baila con Micho dance school.

Micho, a dancer and professional choreographer, proudly shared a photo with his famous student. “Excellent salsa class today,” he wrote in Spanish. “Thank you my friend @davidbeckham for trusting us.”





The retired soccer star looked like he worked up a sweat in the class with rosy cheeks. He was barefoot in the photos, which means he may have decided to dance without shoes, grounding with the wooden floor. His leg and foot tattoos were on display. Harper, 11, was all smiles as she posed with her teachers.





It’s not the first time David has had someone teach him to salsa. Back in 2019, he had a very famous salsero showing him some moves- Marc Anthony. The “Parecen Viernes” singer taught David and his oldest son Romeo Beckham. “A very good job to be the first time,” Romeo wrote. Meanwhile, David apologized to Victoria for his poor performance.





They danced again at his son Cruz’s baptism to “I Need to Know.” Victoria shared videos on her Instagram story, proud of her husband writing, “Is there anything Mr. Beckham can’t do?”

