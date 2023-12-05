Victoria Beckham finds Brooklyn’s baby tooth and offers to return it

There are two types of parents: those that keep their children’s baby teeth and those that don’t. Victoria Beckham was sure to cherish every memory when it comes to the children, she shares with her husband, David Beckham. On Tuesday, the Spice Girls star shared a hilarious and a little gross photo of a tiny baby tooth she found that belonged to their eldest, Brooklyn.





©Victoria Beckham





Victoria shared the photo on her Instagram story, tagging her son and asking if he wants it back. The 49-year-old did not reveal how she knew the tooth belonged to Brooklyn, but he had no interest in receiving it. Brooklyn reposted the photo on his Instagram story, writing “No thank you hahaha.” From the look of the tiny tooth, it was one of his molars.

While David does not want his tiny tooth back, if he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, ever decide to one day have children, she already has a great idea for the fallen teeth.

Victoria has opened up in the past about her appreciation of her kid’s fallen teeth. Back in May 2021, she revealed that she has a whole bucket of her children’s pearly whites.

Their youngest daughter, Harper Seven, was nine at the time, and she lost one of her teeth. “Okay, so Harper Seven’s tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed,” Beckham said on her Instagram Story.

She showed some of the sweet handwritten notes left by the Tooth Fairy. “So I have a question for the ‘Gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?” She asked her followers.

Among the suggestions, which was her favorite, was from her daughter-in-law, “Dip it gold and wear them on a necklace!” Nicola wrote.