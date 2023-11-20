It’s the holiday season, and Victoria Beckham is making sure her daughter Harper Seven, who she shares with her husband David Beckham, is in the festive spirit. The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Festive Theme Park in London, UK. It’s the 16th anniversary of the festive event and runs for six weeks with attractions, activities, entertainment, food, drinks, and more. David and the rest of their children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham, did not come along for the fun, but they will likely all reunite for the holidays. Check out some moments from their winter wonderland fun below.

