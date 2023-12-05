Anne Hathaway’s matching tattoo with her husband: ‘We make each other better’

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her unbreakable bond with her husband Adam Shulman. The 41-year-old Hollywood star gave a sweet explanation of her matching tattoo with the producer, revealing to Drew Barrymore that there is a meaning behind it.

During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress was asked about the tattoo of the letter ‘M’ she has on her left wrist, with Anne explaining that she shares the ink with her husband.

“We have this thing, it’s actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we’re whole but together we’re more,” she said during the interview. “And so I think it’s just that thing [where] I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him.

She continued, “I’m my own person. He’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in.”

The pair, who share two sons together, 7-year-old Jonathon and 3-year-old Jack, have gone viral a couple of times after online users pointed out that Shulman has an incredible resemblance to William Shakespeare. But this is not all, as Shakespeare’s wife was also named Anne Hathaway.

“It would be great if it was true, but even if it’s not, it’s still kinda great,” Anne said about the conspiracy theory. The couple tied the knot in September 2012 and are known for keeping their personal lives private, with Anne sharing little about her family life while continuing her successful career in Hollywood.