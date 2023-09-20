Anne Hathaway looks stunning in gold sequin ensemble and diamond earrings

Anne Hathaway has become a fashion icon during the last years of her career in the film industry. The Hollywood star is one of the best dressed at the red carpets, and a notable figure in fashion shows, apart from starring in a recent fashion film for Bulgari’s 2023 ‘Magnificence Never Ends’ campaign alongside Zendaya.

The 40-year-old actress also likes to have fun with different ensembles, which usually result in a glamorous moment for the stylish star, dressed head-to-toe in top fashion brands including Versace, Valentino, and more. This time Anne wore a stunning gold dress that featured a fishtail skirt, at a Shiseido event in New York City.

The star had a gold sequin moment, perfectly paired with minimal jewelry, including statement rings. She wore her signature brunette hair in soft waves and rocked her soft glam makeup look, which included a soft pink lip.

Anne completed the look with gold and diamond earrings, and wore strappy gold sandals, looking effortlessly glamorous and continuing her incredible fashion journey. The actress is also known for her youthful looks, as she has previously revealed that she has a very rigorous skincare routine.

One of the most important parts of her routine is SPF, as she previously revealed that her mom taught her to wear “factor 30 sun cream” daily. “I even carry an umbrella if I walk in the sunshine and use spray tan if I need to look as if I’ve been sunbathing,” she previously said during an interview with the Sun.