Xochitl Gomez joins sportswear brand as their newest ambassador

adidas has welcomed Xochitl Gomez to its global family. Set to be the face of adidas’ Sportswear category, Gomez joins the lineup when her career is on a meteoric rise, marked by standout performances, a keen eye for fashion, and a strong voice for advocating causes close to her heart.

With a diverse range of talents, Gomez has made her mark as an accomplished actress, a passionate dancer, a skilled martial artist, and a trendsetting style icon. Recognized as one of the most promising talents of her generation, she is a source of inspiration for the Latinx community and beyond. Her ability to infuse positivity and creativity into all her endeavors has earned her widespread admiration, establishing her as a pioneer in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Gomez expressed her excitement and honor in her statement about joining the adidas family, stating, “I am both thrilled and honored to come together with adidas Sportswear and stand amongst its lineup of true icons. There’s no secret that my love for the brand runs deep – I have worn three stripes in my daily looks for as long as I can remember – whether that’s on the way to dance rehearsals or hanging out with friends.”

“What makes it so exciting is that I will be able to combine all my passions through this partnership – sport, culture, and entertainment – making it a dream opportunity and one that I can’t wait to get started with. To all my fans – watch this space!” she added.

Gomez’s association with adidas is more than a mere endorsement; it’s a fusion of her passions. By aligning with the brand, she not only embraces her love for sport and culture but also signifies a commitment to inspiring the next generation.

As Gomez continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, her collaboration with the brand adds another dimension to her already dynamic persona.