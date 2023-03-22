Anne Hathaway is becoming a pop star in upcoming film ‘Mother Mary’

Anne Hathaway is working on a new role! The Hollywood star will be playing a pop star in an upcoming A24 film, directed by David Lowery. Fans of the actress are already sharing their excitement after learning about ‘Mother Mary,’ which is set to have original songs produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

The storyline was described by Deadline as “an epic pop melodrama,” which follows a fictional musician, played by Hathaway, and her relationship with a famous fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel.

“I will watch anything mother Anne is in,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “MOTHER PLAYS MOTHER WITH MOTHER AND MOTHERS WILL WRITE MOTHER SONGS OMG,” adding, “Two beautiful mothers, i’m seated.”

Coel is known for her multiple drama and comedy roles, most recently in her TV series ‘I May Destroy You,’ and in the acclaimed Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She also made history after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series.

Hathaway has been booked and busy recently, teasing a new installment of ‘The Princess Diaries,’ positioning herself as a fashion icon after many red carpet appearances, and working in new film projects. She is also involved in Neon’s ‘Mother’s Instinct’ acting alongside Jessica Chastain, and in Amazon’s ‘The Idea of You.’