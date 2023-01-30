Michael Jackson biopic: The late icon will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson

A new biopic is in the works! Fans of the King of Pop will have the opportunity to watch the story of Michael Jackson on the big screen. Director for the film Antoine Fuqua has made the official casting announcement, revealing that it will be Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who will be portraying him in the upcoming production.

The 26-year-old actor seems to be the perfect choice to star in ‘Michael,’ as he has all the skills necessary to play the icon, including singing and dancing. Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5.

The young star previously shared a music video showcasing his incredible voice and dance moves, assuring fans that he will be doing an amazing job. The film is expected to be a total success, as it is being produced by Graham King, known for his work in Freddie Mercury’s biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

“Michael will also be driven by Jackson’s musical accomplishments, which gives the film global potential similar to Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed over $900 million worldwide, boosted the song catalog of Queen, got a Best Picture Oscar nom and a win for star Rami Malek,” Deadline reports.

Details about the storyline are still under wraps, however viewers will be able to watch all the struggles and achievements in Michael’s life, including the controversial situations throughout his career.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” Jaafar shared on Instagram following the announcement.