Paris Jackson searched for her lost dog in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson went through a scary experience this past weekend. The 24-year-old artist was photographed as she searched for her dog, which was lost in her neighborhood. She looked understandably distressed, wearing comfortable clothes and carrying her dog’s leash in her hand.

©GrosbyGroup



Jackson looked stressed as she searched for her dog

Jackson was wearing a sweater, some maroon leggings and matching furry boots. She wore her hair in a darker shade of brown and was carrying her dog’s leash in one hand and her cell phone in the other.

She seems to have found her dog quickly, appearing in a photo with him in her lap, as the two drove off in her friend’s Porsche.

©GrosbyGroup



Her bandmate, Justin Long, accompanied her in the search

A couple of days ago, Jackson shared some photos alongside her dog, a pitbull rescue named Koa. The photos show the two cuddling and having a good time, with one photo showing Koa looking adorably at the camera. “Babe,” she captioned it.