Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Paris Jackson is Peter Dundas’ new muse. The designer tapped Jackson for his new look book, delivering stunning results.
“I met her for the first time in Paris during fashion week and completely fell in love with her and her look and her personality, she was absolutely lovely,” said Dundas in a statement to WWD. “I wanted a palate cleanser for this collection something more pure, more sensual rather than sexual.”
RELATED:
Prince Jackson talks about Harry Styles new ‘king of pop’
Paris Jackson wears cool shorts on the red carpet & more estrellas we love
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!