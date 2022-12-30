Michael Jackson’s kids took a family trip to enjoy the snow! Siblings Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, better known as Blanket, and Prince Jackson were spotted on a rare sighting together as they hit the trails with a snowmobile tour company in Tahoe Vista, California. Paris was joined by her bandmate, Justin Long.

According to reports, the late singer was also present during the trip as his 1982 number one single “Beat It” was playing in the background at one moment while they enjoyed the winter activities.

Paris Jackson takes siblings Blanket and Prince to snowboard in Tahoe

Paris enjoyed snowboarding and skiing, while Prince preferred to spend his time skiing. Their youngest brother, Blanket, was also captured snowboarding. Unfortunately, Paris had to take a break from the activities after falling, but she later recovered and joined the fun.

The family vacation comes weeks after Prince Jackson was featured on “Good Morning Britain,” where he talked about Harry Styles’ nickname as the new “King of Pop.”

Jackson, who is the son of the original King of Pop, said “Harry Styles is an incredible artist. He’s got his own genre and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned in a time that the access to information and the access to popularity and fame wasn’t as easily accessible as it is today.”

Jackson went on to say that the place where his father started was totally different than the one other artists today started, including the adversities they faced. “And with so many other social factors that you have to take into consideration at that time, I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop, and it’s not something that you can ever take away because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those same factors will never be the same,” he added.

“So when you look at…from where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference,” he noted.