Janet Jackson shared sweet moment with Paris Jackson: ‘My beautiful niece’

There is no doubt Janet Jackson looked stunning during Paris Fashion Week, and with her niece, Paris Jackson, in attendance, who even took some time to walk some of the runways at the prestigious event, the pair had a chance to share a sweet moment at one of the after parties.

“So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece Paris Jackson,” Janet wrote, adding heart emojis and posting a sweet photo sitting next to her, as the pair posed for the cameras in their chic outfits.

The 56-year-old music legend wore a white button-down shirt, dark gray blazer and black tie, adding a red, white, and blue bow for a pop of color.

Paris, who has been showing off her unique fashion style lately, wore a cream-colored slip dress with a sheer lace bodice, accessorized with a studded choker, big sunglasses and thigh-high brown suede boots.

Fans of the Jackson family were excited to see the interaction. “Awww I’m so happy that you met there and spent time together!!! Love you both so much,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Glad to see yall were able to patch things up.”

And while many people had been speculating about their relationship over the years, Paris had previously talked about some of the alleged family issues she had faced following the death of her father Michael Jackson.

“Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media,” she declared. “But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public.”