Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt.

Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka, who rocked a stunning semi-sheer black mini dress.

©GettyImages



Kiernan Shipka and Paris Jackson attend the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France

Days ago, Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to Alessandra Ambrosio, with the two enjoying one of the week’s numerous fashion shows.

Throughout her week in Milan, Jackson attended a variety of events, spending time with some of the industry’s leading people. She attended the Missoni fashion show, where she sat next to Ambrosio and posed for some photos

©GrosbyGroup



Mat Mazzafera, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Paris Jackson at Milan Fashion Week

Earlier this month, Jackson and her actress Alexandra Shipp attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood. Jackson wore a gold gown that ws made of some saint like fabric. The gown was strapless and had a slit up the leg. She paired the look with black heels, a neclace and some bracelets. She wore her hair in an elegant bun and showed off her numerous and colorful tattoos.