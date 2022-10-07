Paris Jackson shows off her tattoos in red lace bra and mini skirt during night out in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson has been showing her incredible fashion style! The Hollywood actress was recently spotted attending a star-studded Lacoste event in Los Angeles, also attended by Natalia Bryant, and it seems this was the perfect opportunity for her to get creative with her looks.
The 24-year-old star was photographed with a see-through red lace bralette, paired with a mid-rise mini skirt in a similar shade of red. Paris wore red leather combat boots and accessorized the look with an orange leather backpack, a long trench coat in orange tied around her hips, and a number of golden earrings, bracelets and rings.
Her hair and makeup absolutely complimented the look, with red double-winged red liner, and an orange-toned blush. But it was her stunning tattoos which tied the entire ensemble together, showing off her incredible physique and her fashion style.
Paris recently debuted her new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show, showing her ink wearing a gray top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt.
Days ago, Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to Alessandra Ambrosio, with the two enjoying one of the week’s numerous fashion shows.