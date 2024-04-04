Brenda Song shares sweet tribute celebrating Paris Jackson’s birthday

Brenda Song is celebrating Paris Jackson’s birthday. To commemorate the occasion, she shared a sweet photo with her partner’s goddaughter, showing the two smiling and having fun together in Paris.

©Brenda Song



Brenda Song and Paris Jackson

The photo shows Song and Jackson standing in front of a doorway in Paris. The two have their heads leaned towards each other and are smiling at the camera. “Happy birthday,” reads Song’s message. “I miss you and our Parisian adventures. Love you so much!”

Jackson recently celebrated her 26th birthday and has developed a close friendship with Song through Macaulay Culkin, her godfather, and Song’s fiancé. Jackson spent much of her birthday receiving love from her friends, sharing these messages on her own Instagram stories. Some of the birthday posts she received were from Paris Hilton, who shared a photo of the two hugging, and Vas J Morgan, the English TV personality and magazine editor. “You have literally held my hand through the darkest times and danced with me in the brightest,” he wrote in the message.

Paris and her brothers had a red carpet reunion

©GettyImages



Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince and Bigi

In late March, Paris and her brothers had a rare photographed reunion. She joined her brothers Prince and Bigi to celebrate the opening of “MJ: The Musical,” a Broadway production that has recently opened in London, England. The three posed for photos together, with Paris looking stunning for the occasion while wearing a maroon dress and plenty of complimenting jewelry.

While the three siblings get along well, they rarely make public appearances together. Their last documented red carpet event was in 2012, when they attended the launch party of the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink with their aunt LaToya Jackson.