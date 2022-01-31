Everything you need to know about Janet Jackson’s ex-husband Wissam Al Mana

In Janet Jackson’s new documentary, fans are learning more about the singer’s son, Eissa Al Mana, along with the father of her child and ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The parents were previously engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their son, but the results of that are still unknown to the public. With such a private relationship, followers of the icon were surprised to see her reveal so much about their marriage in her new Lifetime documentary.

Now, the public is eager to know more about the man behind all of the stories.

According to reports from The Sun, Wissam Al Mana is the executive director of his family’s business, the Al Mana Group. The family owns nearly 55 companies, one of which owns all the McDonald’s outlets that are located in Qatar.

His family moved to West London when he was two years old. He then attended university in Washington, and later returned to the UK to study at the London School of Economics. He started working for the family business right after graduating college.

Wissam is personally responsible for overlooking retail operations overseas for brands including Harvey Nichols, Hermes, Stella McCartney, and Armani. That responsibility is something he took the responsibility for after his father passed away.

“My father passed away when I was quite young, and I felt that it was my duty to pick up the flag and to continue the ­business — and try to continue the legacy and the family name,” Al Mana said, according to The Sun. “It’s in our blood, we’re merchants. When I was a child, I looked at my father’s passport and his occupation said ‘Merchant.’”

As most fans already know of Wissam, he has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Al Mana and Jackson announced their engagement in 2012, getting married in a secret ceremony the year after. They ended up welcoming their first child into the world on January 3, 2017.

The couple named their baby son Eissa, the Arabic name for Jesus. Eissa is Janet’s first and only child, who she gave birth to when she was 50 years old.

News of the pair’s break up first emerged in April 2017, just three months after the birth of their son. At the time, Janet was seen moving out of their residence in the London neighborhood of Mayfair with multiple suitcases, boxes, and paintings being relocated by a team of movers.

Wissam Al Mana was Janet Jackson’s third husband. She hasn’t been in another relationship, publicly, since their split.