Anne Hathaway’s beauty secrets for a youthful-looking skin

If there’s one thing we can all agree about Anne Hathaway, is that the talented Hollywood star is always turning heads with her fashion style and incredible appearance. The 40-year-old actress has had a very successful career in the film industry, and is known for always taking care of her health, including a very rigorous skincare routine.

Anne was recently spotted having the time of her life at the Sundance Film Festival, attending some of the events and even dancing the night away with her friends. Fans of the star were excited to see her flawless outfits for the red carpet, and complimented her youthful look.

One of the most important parts of her routine is SPF, as she previously revealed that her mom taught her to wear “factor 30 sun cream” daily. “I even carry an umbrella if I walk in the sunshine and use spray tan if I need to look as if I’ve been sunbathing,” she previously said during an interview with the Sun.

And while the exact brand she uses has yet to be revealed, it has been rumored that she wears La Roche-Posay. Her longtime facialist, Su-Man, also said to Net-a-Porter that she uses toner and a serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

“To brighten and renew skin, use an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells, and apply toner and serum before sealing them in with a hydrating sheet mask,” Su-Man explained, detailing that eye cream and moisturizer are the next steps to the rigorous routine.