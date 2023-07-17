Harper Beckham and her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, got identical ‘tattoos’

Harper Beckham had an adorable 12th birthday celebration, including a special surprise with her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The youngest and cherished daughter of power couple David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a fabulous birthday weekend with her famous family, including her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. However, a post on Nicola’s Instagram caused quite a stir among her followers, unleashing chaos.

Nicola, who is married to Brooklyn, the eldest brother of Harper, expressed her joy by sharing a touching picture of their identical “tattoos.”

The photo showed the actress proudly displaying her new tattoo on her lower back while Harper lifted her white tank top to reveal the same tattoo on her delicate ribs.

During the innocent celebration, many fans mistook the temporary body art for a permanent one, leading to confusion. As a result, hundreds of Nicola’s social media followers expressed concern about Harper getting a tattoo at a young age. Little did they know that the “tattoos” were simply a playful and whimsical addition to the birthday festivities.

In her heartfelt caption, Nicola showered Harper with love, writing, “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??).”