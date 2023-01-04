Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz marked their friendship with matching tattoos

Selena Gomez’s “only friend” in the industry might be Taylor Swift, but she has found an ink pal in Nicola Peltz. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social media to share how they marked their friendship with matching tattoos. Gomez and Peltz got the word “angel” inked on their forearms.
The new friends and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham,spent New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico. Gomez and Peltz even wore matching silver sequined Valentino minidresses to welcome 2023.
“Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez wrote on Instagram, with Nicola commenting: “I love you my angel forever!!!”
Selena and Gomez continued matching looks, and shared a snap of them aboard a yacht wearing white bikinis and hoop earrings. “Love you so much,” Peltz captioned the post.
According to Gomez, she is good at being labeled as the third in Nicola and Brooklyn’s marriage. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she wrote alongside photos of the trio cuddling on their catamaran.
It is unknown who befriended who first, but Peltz and Gomez appear to be inseparable. They even began creating content for TikTok.