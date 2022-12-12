Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time.

The video shows different photos of Selena at the time she was with Justin, and as fans of the former couple remember, the pair had an on-and-off relationship, with some controversies surrounding their romance.

“The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” the caption reads, adding in the video that Selena was “too normal” for the singer, also focusing on how he would go on to date “models.”

It seems Selena had some feelings about the video, responding with a sad-face emoji in the comment section, as this was known to be a difficult time for the actress. Following Selena’s comment, fans defended her by saying that the constant focus on her body image and her previous relationship was probably “hurting” her.

“You’re very ill. how can you not see that you’re hurting the one that you claim to be a fan of by still making videos like this more than half a decade later,” one person wrote.

Someone else commented, “Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years. she has a right to react to her OWN life.”

Many believed that there was a strong rivalry between Selena and Hailey that stemmed from both of them having a relationship with Justin. For fans of Selena, it was not easy to overcome the fact that shortly after Selena and Justin separated in 2018, he married Hailey just a few months later.

Online users even questioned possible infidelity as a reason for the breakup. However, all tales of the supposed rivalry and strife fell apart after the two posed together – sweetly and smiling – at an event in Los Angeles in October.

Hailey Bieber recently spoke for the first time about the rumors that placed her as the reason for the final separation of Justin Bieber and Selena Gómez, and how this made her the target of attacks. “A lot of the incessant hate comes from the ‘Oh, you stole Justin’ slogan. And I guess that just comes from the fact that they wish he had ended up with someone else. And nothing happens. You can wish it all you want, but it just isn’t the case,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.