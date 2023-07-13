Khloé Kardashian slams the ‘narrative’ surrounding Blac Chyna and her family

Khloé Kardashian is not having it. On last night’s episode of The Kardashians, her relationship with Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, was a topic of discussion, with Scott Disick saying she become a “co-parent.” Koko seemingly agreed, calling herself a “third parent.” Some saw the conversation as shade towards Dream’s mom, so Khloé took to social media to clear the air.



©GettyImages



Better Times: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday At Tao Las Vegas 2013

On Thursday, Khloé shared two screenshots on Instagram with her 310 million followers. “It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” she wrote.

Although Rob is out of the spotlight, and it may look like she’s watching Dream alone, Koko assured, “My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time.”

Even if she is helping out take care of dream, she reminded followers that there is nothing wrong with helping your family, “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child,” she said, adding that Chyna, Rob, and herself are doing the best they can as “parents and in life.”



©Khloé Kardashian



Koko shared a long statement about the headlines

As far as any residual Kardashian vs Blac Chyna drama, considering they were fighting in the court of law last year, Koko insists there is nothing there. “I’m sure the narrative of ‘The Kardashian’s VS Chyna’ is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore,‘ she said. “We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love,” the Good American founder said, asking people “stop pinning us against one another.”



A MESSY PAST

The drama between Chyna, real name Angela White, has gone on for years with love triangles, lawsuits, and babies. But White has been on somewhat of a spiritual renewal and rebranding, even removing her filler and butt shots. As far as White is concerned, it’s all good with the Kardashians - despite losing her $108 million suit against the family.

On Sunday at the Society Performers Academy, she told the US Sun her relationship with the family was “going good.” “It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like with time, things just have to like kind of move on,” White explained.



©GettyImages



Chyna attends the Society Performers Academy Hosts SPiN Nationals

The mother of two, who shares a son with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, said, “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them.” “I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”