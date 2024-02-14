David and Victoria Beckham celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic tribute: ‘To an amazing wife’

One of the most fan-favorite celebrity couples continues to share their love and appreciation for each other after 27 years together. David and Victoria Beckham have been known as an iconic pairing since they first went public with their romance in the 90s. The former Spice Girl and the soccer star are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special tribute.

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend, I love you,” the athlete wrote on social media, sharing a sweet photo with Victoria, where the pair can be seen sharing a kiss and enjoying the sunset while at the beach. David also included his children in the tribute, tagging Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Seven in the caption; “Happy valentines kiddies,” he wrote.

David included a line from his Netflix documentary when he is interviewed and talking about his wife. “I mean “I just fancied her”,“ he added. Meanwhile, Victoria shared a photo of David in a cowboy-inspired ensemble, showing her love for her husband.

“Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy,” she wrote, adding, “love u so much.” Victoria included a clip from their recent adventure and also tagged their kids in the caption.

The fashion designer took to Instagram Stories to share multiple photos, posing with David throughout the years, including one of their iconic airport photoshoot during their early years together, one from her recent runway show, where David can be seen showing his support, and a photo taken by Juergen Teller.

But apart from the special celebration Victoria had a minor accident at the gym. “Happy Valentine’s Day to me,” she wrote on her Stories, showing a photo of herself icing her foot, explaining that she “Fell over in the gym.”