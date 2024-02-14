Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Love was definitely in the air when these stars crossed paths. Some of our favorite celebrity pairings happened on set, from Zendaya and Tom Holland filming the popular Marvel movie ‘Spider-Man,’ to the fairytale story of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes filming ‘The Place Beyond The Pines,’ here are some of the best love stories in Hollywood.
