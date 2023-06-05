©Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Inside Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham’s longtime friendship: ‘We are inseparable’

The pair met through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who is friends with David Beckham.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Eva Longoria is sharing some details about her longtime friendship with Victoria Beckham. The Hollywood star praised the fashion designer, describing her as “funny and charming,” and revealed that they have “sleepovers all the time.”

During a recent interview with The Times, the 48-year-old actress revealed that they have a very good relationship and have been keeping in touch over the years, despite having a busy schedule.

Eva Longoria Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame©GettyImages

“She’s extremely loyal,” Eva said. “There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice.”

The star says that Victoria is “the funniest person” and explained that “she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.” The pair met through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who is friends with David Beckham.

The Global Gift Gala - London©GettyImages

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” she continued. “I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is.”

Victoria also designed Eva’s looks for her wedding to husband José Bastón. “She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress and the after-party dress,” the actress said. “She brought everything — I mean, she literally carried it with her. Put it on me, buckled my shoes because I couldn’t bend down, zipped up my dress when I got drunk. She was like, ‘I know my role.’ She is that best friend.”

