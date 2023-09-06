Cruz Beckham gets a tattoo tributing his mother, Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams love their tattoos. Family members often get them as a way to celebrate their loved ones, with Brooklyn Beckham having multiple tattoos of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and David Beckham having tattoos for the names of his kids.

Cruz Beckham is the most recent family member to get some ink in tribute to his family, this time, honoring his mother, Victoria Beckham.

The photo was shared on Instagram by the tattoo artist, Certified Letter Boy, who’s based in London and has worked with Romeo Beckham in the past. The tattoo is located on Cruz’s arm and reads “Posh” in cursive letters, the nickname used by Victoria while in her Spice Girls era. The artist also shared a video and a photo that shows a further look at Cruz, who scrunches his eyebrow at the camera. “Posh,” reads the caption. “I think we all get the vibe, don’t we? Thank you for the trust, my G!”

Cruz is the youngest of David and Victoria’s children, celebrating his 18th birthday in February of this year. His parents celebrated the occasion by sharing multiple videos and photos of their son and sharing some of his qualities with the world. "Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy,” wrote David. “To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie.”

Victoria also shared a sweet message. "Happy Birthday Cruzie!!” she wrote. “We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar.”