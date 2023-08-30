Harper Seven: All you should know about the youngest Beckham

Harper Seven Beckham is the youngest member of the Beckham family. The large family is made up of David, Victoria, and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. As the youngest and the only girl, people are very curious about her fashion sense and personality, and while she has no social media, her parents have shared some interesting facts about her.

She’s 12 years old

Harper celebrated her 12th birthday in June of this year. She celebrated with her parents with a visit to the Prada Caffee in London and a visit to Disney World. Her parents also took to social media to share touching moments of Harper over the years. David shared a video made out of beautiful moments of the two.

She has a passion for makeup

David often posts about his daughter and what she’s up to. Earlier this year, he shared a post of her touching up his makeup. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist,” he wrote.

Harper loves cool sneakers

Harper showing off her cool shoes

Harper is the daughter of a fashion designer, having a leg up over most 12 years old girls who are growing up and getting to develop a sense of fashion. Still, Harper’s fashion sense comes through on several of her images, where she’s seen wearing cool sneakers of various colors.

Victoria and David have a soft spot for her

A photo shared by her dad

Since Harper is their youngest child and only girl, Victoria and David have a clear soft spot for her. Whenever they share photos of her on social media, they tag each other, often writing messages about how fast she’s growing up.

Victoria worries about the impact of social media

In previous interviews, Victoria has made it clear how much she worries over social media and the impact it can have on Harper. “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me],” she said to Vogue Australia.

She added that Harper was “at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”