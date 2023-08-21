As the Spanish women’s national team celebrates their historic World Cup win in Australia, on the other side of the world, in the U.S., David Beckham is thrilled about his team’s title victory. Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami triumphed over Nashville SC. The English ex-footballer also made history with the club, owning it since 2018.

The Leagues Cup’s grand final has delivered unforgettable moments – from Messi and Beckham’s tight embrace to the meeting of Hollywood stars and the ex-Real Madrid footballer. At the heart of this memorable occasion were two stars, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.