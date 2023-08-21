Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
With the referee’s final whistle, the match between Spain and England in the Women’s World Cup came to a close. After an exhilarating 90 minutes culminating in a splendid victory, the ‘La Roja’ (the Spanish national team) players found themselves on the field alongside Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia. King Felipe VI’s wife and spirited younger daughter celebrated these remarkable women. They’ve etched a new chapter of Spain’s sports history, showing their excitement and admiration as they applauded the athletes.
