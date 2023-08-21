This might be Infanta Sofia’s last public appearance before starting a new chapter in the United Kingdom. On August 29th, she will pack her bags and set off for UWC Atlantic College in Wales, where she will pursue her international baccalaureate studies for the next two years, just as Princess Leonor did previously.

On the other hand, Princess Leonor began her military training this week at the Zaragoza Military Academy, known as ‘La General’.