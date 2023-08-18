Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Princess Leonor is starting a new phase of her life as a public figure. The heir presumptive to the Spanish throne began this week her military academy training, which will last for the following three years.
The princess will be celebrating her 18th birthday in October of this year. Her first photos in the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza were released today, showing her looking formal and prepared in her military camo uniform. Yesterday, the Princess arrived at the Academy accompanied by her family, including her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and her sister, Infanta Sofia.
