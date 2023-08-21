Messi on his move to Miami: ‘I’m very happy with the decision we made for my family’

Lionel Messi held his first press conference as a player for Inter Miami. The event took place at the DRV PNK Stadium, ahead of the final against Nashville for the Leagues Cup which the team won on Saturday, August 19. The team led by Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino succeeded in bringing their first title in history.

Ahead of the game, Messi spoke about how “beautiful” it would be to win the first title for Inter, and he also mentioned how happy he and his family are in Miami.

During the conference, the media asked him about the decision to move to Miami. “Well, my decision went through many things and many considerations. I thought about it and decided with my wife, my children, who were also part of the decision, the family in general, and the truth is that I came here to play and enjoy football,” he said.

“Today, I can say that I am very happy with the decision we made for my family, for how we live day to day, the city, the experience, the reception of the people, which was extraordinary not only in Miami but also in the United States,” added the player, who is known as the best in the world.

Regarding the experience of living in Miami, Messi confessed that it was an idea he had in mind for a long time. “I am happy enjoying this new stage, the experience of living in this country that I always had in mind; although it wasn’t something definite, I always thought about it, and now I’m enjoying the moment.”

In addition to receiving a warm welcome, Messi revealed that he is thrilled with the presence of many Latinos. “From the beginning of my arrival, it was impressive, it’s a city with many Latinos, and that makes everything much easier. Latinos are much more open and expressive. They’re always showing affection, closeness, and that’s the most important thing, the healthiest and the nicest thing to adapt and enjoy what one does.”

What Messi said about winning prior to the match

“It would be incredible both for me and all the fans of the club, for the club that is betting on continued growth, on making a significant change to become a reference team. I think winning titles helps a lot, it would be truly impressive, and it’s very nice to see how the people of Inter Miami come to every match to support us. We had several home matches, and the stadium was always full,” he commented.

He added, “It’s a very young club, and to achieve our first title would be beautiful for everyone.”

