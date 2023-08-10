Messi gave a custom-made gift to his Inter Miami team

Leo Messi is one of the greatest athletes of all time and might also be “Mister Congeniality.” After the Argentine soccer player left Paris to continue his career in Miami, he seems happier than ever, embracing his new chapter and making new friends.

During his first two matches, Messi scored three goals, and outside the field, the Ballon d’Or winner is spending quality time with his teammates. It is reported that they’ve formed a close-knit and have been seen hanging around in the city on several occasions.

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with his teammates after scoring the fourth of his team during the round of 16 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

The captain of Inter Miami had a kind gesture with his teammates

According to DeAndre Yedlin, Messi gave headphones to the entire team. The pink and black Beats By Dre headphones have David Beckham’s team’s logo. “I don’t know if he bought them, but he gave them to everyone after the first match,” he said.

Messi was officially introduced to Inter Miami as the player Number 10. “I’m so happy to be here,” Messi declared. “I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did,” he added. “I come here with the same desire as always. I want to thank the Miami fans,” he added. “ I feel your love and support.”

Messi’s down-to-earth nature and genuine kindness

Camila Cabello recently shared a heartwarming anecdote with her social media followers about her remarkable encounter with Lionel Messi during his debut with Inter Miami. The Cuban American songstress couldn’t contain her excitement as she described the experience of meeting one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Sharing the cherished memory with her fans, Camila effused about Messi’s awe-inspiring energy, which left a profound impression on her. She couldn’t help but gush over his down-to-earth nature and genuine kindness, making her admiration for the football legend soar even higher.