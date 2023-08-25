David Beckham is making the most of his vacation in Italy. In a set of Instagram photos shared on his stories, he provided an update of his days in Italy, which appear to have been packed with summer activities. Beckham provided plenty of photos of his family members, a new haircut, and copious amounts of delicious and fresh looking food.

He shared a photo of his daughter, Harper Seven, and mentioned how she was growing up too fast. The adorable 12 year old seemed to be unaware of the photo taken by her father, and wore her hair in a braid.

Scroll down to have a look at the Beckham’s Italian vacation: