Harper Beckham tests her makeup skills on dad David Beckham: ‘a little contouring’

David Beckham just shared a very sweet moment with his 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham. The athlete documented the moment Harper tried her makeup skills on him, using white eyeliner and doing some contouring, while he stayed perfectly still, letting the young artist focus on her craft.

The proud dad shared the photo with her fans and followers, revealing that he “looked better” after the glam session. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring,” he wrote, adding that he is “not sure what that means,” and calling Harper his “little makeup artist.”

Beckham also tagged his wife, Victoria Beckham, with fans of the celebrity family praising him for his father-daughter relationship. “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is,” one person joked, while someone else commented, “Cute relationship they have,” adding, “Love her and the way you are with her!”

The soccer star was recently supported by his wife and their kids during the highly anticipated official presentation of Lionel Messi as a new player of the Inter Miami club. The family was photographed arriving at the event in Miami, with Cruz Beckham wearing the team’s jersey, and Harper rocking a blue dress paired with white sneakers.

“The perfect night. Thank you to all my family & friend’s for supporting like you always do,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo smiling with his family while on the field. David and Victoria also documented the recent birthday celebration of Harper, throwing her a glamorous Prada-themed party.