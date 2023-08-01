©Instagram
CELEBRITY KIDS

Harper Beckham tests her makeup skills on dad David Beckham: ‘a little contouring’

Fans of the celebrity family praised him for his father-daughter relationship, “Love her and the way you are with her!”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

David Beckham just shared a very sweet moment with his 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham. The athlete documented the moment Harper tried her makeup skills on him, using white eyeliner and doing some contouring, while he stayed perfectly still, letting the young artist focus on her craft.

©Instagram

The proud dad shared the photo with her fans and followers, revealing that he “looked better” after the glam session. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring,” he wrote, adding that he is “not sure what that means,” and calling Harper his “little makeup artist.”

©Instagram

Beckham also tagged his wife, Victoria Beckham, with fans of the celebrity family praising him for his father-daughter relationship. “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is,” one person joked, while someone else commented, “Cute relationship they have,” adding, “Love her and the way you are with her!”

©Instagram

The soccer star was recently supported by his wife and their kids during the highly anticipated official presentation of Lionel Messi as a new player of the Inter Miami club. The family was photographed arriving at the event in Miami, with Cruz Beckham wearing the team’s jersey, and Harper rocking a blue dress paired with white sneakers.

“The perfect night. Thank you to all my family & friend’s for supporting like you always do,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo smiling with his family while on the field. David and Victoria also documented the recent birthday celebration of Harper, throwing her a glamorous Prada-themed party.

READ MORE

HARPER BECKHAM CELEBRATES 12TH BIRTHDAY IN THE MOST STYLISH WAY WITH DAVID AND VICTORIA: SEE PICS

LIONEL MESSI AND ANTONELA ROCCUZZO HANG OUT WITH DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM

MARC ANTHONY SHARES A SWEET PHOTO OF HIS BABY WITH ‘UNCLE’ DAVID BECKHAM


Related Video:

Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more