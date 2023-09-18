David Beckham celebrates ‘brother’ Marc Anthony on his 55th birthday

It’s not uncommon for friendships in the world of fame and fortune to be unreliable, but some stand the test of time. David Beckham and Marc Anthony have an unbreakable, deep, and lasting bond. On September 16th, as Marc Anthony celebrated his 55th birthday, David Beckham posted a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing his love and admiration for his “brother.”

Beckham, the 48-year-old former soccer legend turned entrepreneur, melted hearts with two heartfelt posts on his Instagram Story. In the first, he shared a touching black and white photo of himself and Anthony, captioning it, “Once a brother, always a brother 🤍. Happy Birthday man, Love Ya.”

©GettyImages



Beckham and Anthony have consistently demonstrated closeness, often appearing at events and gatherings.

In another heartwarming image, Beckham and Anthony shared a joyful moment with their fans and followers. They wore genuine smiles as they clinked glasses of red wine in front of a cozy fireplace adorned with stockings, a scene that exuded warmth and camaraderie. The caption for this snapshot was equally heartwarming: “We laugh as one 🤍.”

The public’s fascination with their friendship is not new. Beckham and Anthony have consistently demonstrated closeness, often appearing at events and gatherings. Earlier this month, the world was treated to a heartwarming surprise when David Beckham supported his “brother” as he received a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I first met Marc 20 years ago when I was playing for Real Madrid. It’s probably not a cool thing to say, but I was very starstruck when I met Marc because on the way to every Real Madrid game I used to listen to his music,” the former soccer player said. “I now dress a little bit like him. I learned salsa for one man only — but please don’t tell my wife,” he joked.

“When we met, we immediately had a special connection. I knew that I had a friend for life,” Beckham continued. “Over the years our friendship has grown and Marc is family, godfather to my son, Cruz, and someone that I love to spend time with. He is an incredible father, husband and family man, and he gives so much to the people in his life.”

“He has done so much to promote Latin music and inspire the next generation of young people. I love to see him collaborate with young artists — for instance, like my son — and push boundaries and embrace new ideas,” he added.