Tom Cruise reportedly breaks up with Elsina Khayrova days after meeting her kids

Tom Cruise is reportedly a single man again. The 61-year-old actor was dating 36-year-old Russian socialiteElsina Khayrova since December. Just two months later, they’ve parted ways.

Things were getting pretty serious between Tom and Khayrova, with The Sun reporting that he recently met her kids. The “Top Gun” star ended the relationship just days later, according to The Sun.

Elsina shares a son and daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch and diamond dealer, Dmitry Tsvetkov.

When news of their romance broke, Tsvetkov told the DailyMail, “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

Their relationship just “ran its course” and there are no “hard feelings,” a source told the outlet. Tom even wants them to remain friends since they live in the same apartment block in London. “To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they’d bumped into each other in the lift,” the insider said.

The split comes after they both attended a gala dinner in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel where Prince William was the guest of honour. Tom was photographed with the royal.

©DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Cruise and Khayrova were not photographed together at the event, and they were very private during the course of their relationship. A source told DailyMail they would hang out at her apartment. When they did dine it was privately at exclusive London restaurants, and they went on strolls together through Hyde Park, while in disguise.

While Khayrova was 25 years younger than Cruise, they did have one thing in common: parenthood. Tom shares his only son, Connor Cruise, and eldest, Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise, with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

His only biological child is Suri Cruise, who he shares with Katie Holmes. However, it is rumored that Tom allegedly no longer has a relationship with Suri since she is not a part of the Church of Scientology.