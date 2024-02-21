Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce finalized two days after Valentine’s

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner celebrated Valentine’s Day this year apart for the first time since they got married in 2004. Two days later, their divorce was officially terminated. Baumgartner initially filed for divorce on May 1, 2023.

It’s likely a breath of fresh air for the former couple. PEOPLE confirmed the news Tuesday with court documents. The date of termination was Friday, February 16.

Lawyers for Baumgartner, 49, filed court documents requesting that a Santa Barbara, California court excuse both parties from completing a mandated co-parenting course. Baumgartner, 49, asked for joint custody of their three kids, which was already agreed upon. The couple shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace Avery, 12.

According to TMZ, Baumgartner signed a prenup, but she initially asked for $248,000 a month after filing for divorce, listing $100,000 for cosmetic surgery as an expense declaration. According to the outlet, she ended up getting $63,000 a month in child support.

She was also the stepmom to Costner’s children; he shares Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, with Silva. The “Yellowstone” star also has a son named Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney.



When news broke that Baumgartner filed, a source told PEOPLE, Costner was “very surprised by Christine’s actions” and “obviously doesn’t want the divorce” and would take her back. “It’s disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children,” they said.

Soon after the news, Costner’s rumored affair was resurfaced. His first marriage to Cindy Costner ended in 1994 over rumors he was being unfaithful. According to PEOPLE, the “Dances with Wolves” actress caught wind that he had cheated on her with a hula teacher named Michelle Amaral.

According to TMZ, it may have been an issue with this marriage as well. The outlet is investigating rumors surrounding Costner and someone on the set of “Yellowstone” in an upcoming documentary. There were also rumors about Baumgartner.

Whatever happened between the couple, it seems like they are on their way to finding their own happiness. Costner has been dating the singer Jewel since December 2023.

According to multiple reports, Baumgartner is now dating Costner’s friend Josh Connor. A source told TMZ there was nothing romantic between them before or during the divorce.