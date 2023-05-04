Kevin Costner’s wife: Who is Christine Baumgartner?

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, have announced that they’re getting a divorce. The pair has been married for 18 years.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1st, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Costner reportedly felt shocked when he learned the news, with the couple attending red carpets as recently as this past March. “It’s disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children,” said a source to Page Six. Baumgartner reportedly asked for custody of their three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12. Here’s what you should know about her:

She’s a designer

Baumgartner is a designer under the label Cat Bag Couture and has shared how important Costner’s support has been for her career. “When I came up with some samples, I showed them to Kevin, and he said they were beautiful and amazing,” she said in an interview with the Denver Post. “He told me I should take it to the next step and he’d help me. I’ve always loved fashion and style, and if you can mix it with function, it’s perfect.”

She met Costner while he was working on a film

The couple, who has a 20 age difference, met in the set of 1996’s “Tin Cup,” in a golf course. At the time, Costner was married to his first wife, Cindy Silva. Sometime later, Costner and Baumgartner ran into each other at a restaurant and started dating. They married in 2004.

She lives in Santa Barbara

Baumgartner lives in Santa Barbara, California. She and Costner used to spend some time in Colorado, where they have a ranch.

