Tom Cruise has given Dakota Fanning a birthday gift every year since she was 11

Tom Cruise must really love giving gifts. The 61-year-old famously gives his friends a coconut cake every year on Christmas, but it turns out he’s sending gifts to people throughout the year too. Dakota Fanning, who he starred with in the 2005 film “War of the Worlds,” says she has received a gift from the actor since she was 11.



Fanning sat with Harper’s Bazaar for an interview where she revealed Cruise was the first person to give her a cell phone. “It was a Razr, Motorola Razr,” she confirmed. He gifted it to her when they were filming the science fiction action thriller. “Oh, my God, I was so excited,” she reminisced.

Although she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time,” since she was 11, it still made her feel very awesome. “But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool,“ the Twilight star explained.



But it wasn’t the only time Cruise, who recently broke up with Elsina Khayrova, made her feel special. She has received a gift from the Mission: Impossible star every year since then.

“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” the Twilight actress said. Fanning just turned 30 in February, and she confirmed, “30, I got a birthday gift.” “So thoughtful, yeah really really nice.”

Fanning played Tom’s character, Ray Ferrier’s daughter, Rachel Ferrier, in the film. His biological daughter, Suri Cruise, will also be celebrating a big milestone this month - her 18th birthday. Although it has been reported that Tom no longer has a relationship with her, so it’s unclear if he will be sending her a gift.