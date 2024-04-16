Suri Cruise enjoys her final days before becoming a legal adult

Suri Cruise will soon be able to legally vote, serve on a jury, buy lottery tickets, join the military, and more. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise turns 18 on April 18, and the celebrity kid has been enjoying her last days before becoming a celebrity adult. Suri, who recently enjoyed a trip with her mom, was spotted enjoying a stroll with friends in SoHo, where she looked very happy.





The celebrity kid will soon be a celebrity adult

The fashionista couldn’t stop laughing as she walked in a cute, trendy outfit. Proving to be following in her mom’s fashion footsteps, she wore a beige silk skirt, a button-up maroon sweater, and comfortable suede clogs. Suri has been growing out her hair, wearing it down with a middle part and bobby pinned out of her face.





Suri is proving to be a fashionista like her mom

Suri is one of the most famous celebrity kids but keeps a very private life. She does not have any public social media accounts, and any updates shared about her life have come from her mom Katie, or “insiders” speaking to various outlets.

With Suri turning 18, we may see things turn if she decides she wants to live her adult life publicly.





What’s next for Suri?

Suri should be starting college this year, with an interest in studying fashion. While it has not been revealed what her plans are, a source told the DailyMail Katie wants her to stay nearby.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” but she is leaning towards a school in NYC. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the insider explained.

It’s been reported that Suri no longer has a relationship with Tom, who recently called it quits with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. But he is still supporting her financially.





According to the outlet, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 annually until Suri turned 18. But the divorce documents state he’s agreed to pay for her education, college, and other extracurricular costs. “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri,” a source told the outlet.