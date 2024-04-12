Katie Holmes’ double denim look will get you inspired for spring

Katie Holmes loves to make a fashion statement. Earlier this week, Holmes was spotted while on a walk in New York, wearing a gorgeous set of denim clothing that’ll get you inspired for spring fashion.

Katie Holmes in New York

Holmes was photographed while out on a walk in New York City. She wore a matching Banana Republic denim outfit made out of a vest and some jeans that were slightly wide at the hem. She wore a yellow belt and some golden jewelry, and rounded it all off with some black square toe flats. She styled her hair loose and wavy, resulting in a look that is reminiscent of the ‘70s, and that serves for formal and casual occasions.

While denim is always a look, denim on denim is one of this year’s biggest fashion trends. Retailers are exploring denim beyond jeans, using the fabric for patchwork in jackets, pants, dresses, and more.

A different angle on Holmes’ look

Holmes has been wearing denim through the year

Earlier this year, Holmes was spotted wearing more denim. For an outing with her daughter, Suri Cruise, Holmes wore a denim jacket that she paired with some black pants, and a red sweater. The look contained clashing colors but ultimaltely looked cool and relaxed, a vibe that Holmes embodies on every occasion.