Katie Holmes stuns in a black dress at a theater gala in New York

Katie Holmes was one of the guests’ at this week’s Roundabout Theatre Gala. The event commemorated the company’s history in New York and the figures that have contributed with it and the theater scene in the city over the past years. For the occasion, Holmes wore a stunning black dress that showcased her arms.

©GettyImages



Holmes at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala

Holmes opted for a classic black and white look for the occasion. She wore a black sleeveless dress with pockets, and paired it with some black heels with white roses on them, adding a pop of color. She wore her hair long and straight, with a middle part, and wore some jewelry, including some earrings and her silver nose ring.

The Roundabout Gala took place yesterday, at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Midtown. The evening honored director and producer Kenny Leon and featured a performance by Ariana DeBose.

“These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout,” reads the gala’s invitation. The invite was made up of a dinner, the chance to participate in a live auction, and access to the concert performance.

©GettyImages



Holmes at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala

Katie Holmes’ stunning look at New York Fashion Week

In February, Katie Holmes attended the Michael Kors show in New York Fashion Week. She boasted one of the best looks of the night, pairing an elegant blazer with a sheer lace dress. Underneath it all she wore a black and matching lingerie set, resulting in an edgy and stunning look.

Through the course of Fashion Week, Holmes attended various events, including alice + olivia, and one of her favorite designers, Ulla Johnson.

Related Video: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance Loading the player...