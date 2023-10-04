Nicki Nicole reveals her connection to Messi: ‘I know his family’

Nicki Nicole is one of the biggest pop and reggaeton artists in Latin America. At only 23 years old, she’s about to embark on a new stage as an international artist, participating in the Billboard Latin Music Awards for the first time. The show, hosted this Thursday, October 5th at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, will feature a live performance from her. In an exlusive interview with HOLA! USA, Nicki spoke about her excitement and opened up about her relationship with Lionel Messi and his family.

Nicki is one of the biggest Latin American artists right now

Nicki revealed that on her day off, she was planning on attending an Inter Miami match to support Messi. “We Argentines support one another,” she said. She also revealed thar her and Messi go way back, with their families knowing each other. “Yeah, I know him. Luckily I know his family as well, since we’re both from Rosario,” she said, referencing the Argentinean city where they both were born.

“The truth is that as the awards show are in Miami and he’s playing, I’d like to see him and support him,” she said. Nicki revealed that she’d already made plans with her friends, which include Bizarrap and Duki, with whom she’s made musical collaborations in the past, including the song “Ya Me Fui,” released in 2021.